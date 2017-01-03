In The Kitchen: Pork Belly and Duck Banh Mi Sandwich

David Sellers Executive Chef at Street Food Institute joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to prepare a Pork Belly and Duck Banh Mi Sandwich and talk about the 505 Food Fight, happening January 19 at the Pueblo Harvest Cafe.

Recipe: Pork Belly and Duck Banh Mi Sandwich – Serves 4

1# pork belly

2 duck legs

3 tbs mayonnaise

2 tbs siracha sauce

2 tbs hoisin sauce

1 carrot, julienned

1 daikon radish, julienned

1 cucumber

1 bunch cilantro

1 C rice wine vinegar

¾ C sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Thai chiles, minced

1 green onion, chopped

¼ C fish sauce

2 limes, juiced

¼ C coconut water

1 French baguette

Salt and pepper

¼ C olive oil

Method:

Rub the pork belly and the duck legs with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a 375-degree oven until tender. Allow the pork belly to cool completely and then slice into ¼” thick slices. While hot shred the duck legs with the skin and reserve.

Bring 2 cups of water and 1 cup of rice wine vinegar to a boil, stir in ½ cup of sugar. Return the mixture to a boil and add the carrots and radish, season to taste with salt. Cover and allow to cool completely.

Slice the cucumber into 1/8” rounds and reserve.

Combine the garlic, Thai chile, green onion, sugar, fish sauce, coconut water, and lime juice, reserve.

Sauté the pieces of pork belly in a skillet until crispy. Sauté the shredded duck until crispy and hot, place in a bowl and toss with the fish sauce dressing.

Toast the baguette and slice down the middle. Dress one side of the baguette with the mayo and the other with the hoisin. Add sliced cucumbers down one side. Add pork belly and duck. Drain off excess liquid from the radish carrot mixture and combine with fresh cilantro sprigs. Add to sandwich and garnish with siracha sauce.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living