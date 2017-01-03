Heritage Hotels offer discounts for New Mexico residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new year has come and most are looking to make a new start to 2017. For those looking to travel more, there are great ways to do just that, and the great news is you don’t have to go far.

Heritage Hotels, the largest independent hotel brand in New Mexico, has made it easy for New Mexicans to stay close to home, but feel like they are far from it.

Heritage Hotels and Resorts Senior Communications and Creative Director, Maresa Thompson, joined KRQE’s This Morning to discuss a few of their properties.

The hotels are a collection of culturally distinct hotels. With their music, architecture, interior design, landscaping, cuisine, and so much more, the hotels offer a very rich cultural experience.

There are 10 hotels spread out through the Land of Enchantment from Albuquerque to Taos. Every guest received a Local Treasures discount card that is good for 15 percent off the best locally owned restaurants, shops and attractions, to ensure guests get a unique local experience.

New Mexico residents also receive 20 percent off at all properties.

For a better look at the properties, visit their website.