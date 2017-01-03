Governor proposes tougher DWI laws ahead of legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Susana Martinez wants to crack down harder on drunk drivers.

Tuesday afternoon, she unveiled her wish list for the upcoming legislative session. The governor says DWI plagues New Mexico, and tougher laws are the only way to stop it.

She wants tougher minimum and maximum sentences for some of the worst of the worst — people with four, five, six, or seven DWI convictions.

In 2016, lawmakers passed a law that gives drunk drivers with eight or more convictions ten to 12 years in prison. The governor also wants charges for people who loan their cars to drivers whose license has been revoked because of a DWI.

The governor also wants repeat DWI offenders to be treated as habitual offenders, which means extra prison time.

And in order to curtail all the DWI cases that keep getting dismissed because police officers miss court hearings, she wants those officers to be able to appear in court via video.

The 60-day legislative session starts in two weeks.

Another proposal from the governor would affect suspected drunk drivers who refuse to blow into a breathalyzer. It would allow police to get a warrant to draw their blood. Right now, they can only do that if it’s a felony, which is a DWI with injury or a persons fourth or subsequent DWI.