For Your Information: Thank You Card Mistakes

Jeff Peoples, Mailing Industry Expert joined New Mexico Living to talk about what to do and not to do when writing thank you cards. The first mistake to avoid is, not writing them at all. A card is a way to show gratitude for something you’ve received and gratitude can go a long way in today’s rushed email culture.

When writing cards, be sure to send it out in a timely manner, hand write it, make it specific and personalize the card. Jeff said, “It’s all about your self-expression.” Make it true for you and show your personal style of gratitude, even if it is a thank you card for a thank you card.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living