Feeling Fit: New Year Fitness Resolutions

Filip Keuppens Vice President of The Pickle Juice Company joined New Mexico Living to help you get through your fitness resolution by protecting your muscles and staying hydrated. Dehydration and muscle cramps commonly disrupt a great workout and can hinder a solid recovery, so combatting these issues will make your 2017 fitness regime more enjoyable and effective.

Pickle Juice contains approximately 10X the electrolytes of common sports drinks with none of the sugar, caffeine or artificial ingredients and their product is fortified with vitamins and minerals and contains only ingredients that serve a specific purpose towards combating muscle cramps and dehydration. The 100 percent Natural Pickle Juice Sport, 100 percent Natural Extra Strength Pickle Juice Shot and Pickle Juice Chaser, come in a variety of sizes and the 16-ounce and 2-ounce packaging options make it convenient to transport for active individuals on-the-go.

