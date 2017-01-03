Farmington hospital aims to be model for recycling

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – Officials at one hospital in northwestern New Mexico say they’re having success with energy efficiency and recycling programs.

A decade in the making, San Juan Regional Medical Center’s efforts have resulted in an annual reduction of 200 tons of waste being taken to the landfill and a total savings of $2 million to the hospital.

The hospital’s marketing manager, Roberta Rogers, says the programs have been so effective that San Juan Regional hopes to become a model for other organizations.

The hospital in 2007 established its so-called Green Team, which meets quarterly to discuss waste-reduction ideas.

Aside from recycling and building a solar array, The Daily Times reports that the hospital also delivers composted food waste to the New Mexico State University Agricultural Science Center south of Farmington.