Explora demonstrates Cool Science

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora, a museum described as part science center and part kids museum, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a fun science experiment themed Cool Science.

This week, Randy Pedro, the External Relations Manager, demonstrated fun shapes with bubbles.

There a variety of programs offered at the museum and the next one is the Virgin Galactic Spacechat, a virtual hang out. This starts Saturday, January 7 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Registration is required by Wednesday, January 4.

Another program being offered is the Sensory Friendly Hours on Sunday, January 15 from 10 a.m. until noon. The museum has partnered up with the New Mexico Autism Society and is offering the use of sensory friendly tools. Regular admission fees do apply.

For more information, visit their website.