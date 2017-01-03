Craig Neal likes the effort that was shown against SDSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big win for Lobo Basketball, 68-62 over conference rival San Diego State and it was their first win in four years at Viejas Arena. The hot topic of the non-conference season was how the Lobos didn’t play with much effort, but the now 2-0 conference Lobos have Coach Neal thinking the switch has flipped on.

“You know I thought they put together a great energy and then they got stops when they needed to. So, it’s just like I told them after the game, they can’t tease me anymore. They did it at the UTEP game, they did it last night, so you know they have a chance to really build on this. So, we will get better,” said University of New Mexico Head Coach Craig Neal.

The Lobos trailed by 11 at the half, but after outscoring the Aztecs 43-26 in the second half they sealed the victory. They played with great pace, confidence, and got back on defense great, which they hadn’t done in the past. But the big thing to take out at this game is that the Lobos got the Defensive Minded Aztecs to play into their own hand.

Free throws have been a major point producer for the Lobos this season. They have currently taken 396 total free throws this season and have netted 301, which is a 76 percent average. The Aztecs prior to this game only allowed their opponents nine free throws per game, and the Lobos doubled that. They made 20 free throws in Viejas and down the stretch, it was a game changer.

“With the new rule is hard with Jalen because he is so fast, if you put a hand on him they will call it, Elijah is a very physical guard, he is able to draw fouls, and then Tim Williams he knows how to use his body and knows how to get fouls, and I think the most important thing with what we have done. You know knock on wood, we have been able to make a lot of foul shots. I mean, we are shooting at a very high percentage and that is good,” said Coach Neal.

There were some injuries in this game and Coach Neal told the media on Monday that Jordan Hunter would not be playing on Wednesday against Utah State, after injuring his right ankle. Coach Neal preached about getting everyone playing time in the non-conference season and he says it was for situations like this.

“It will probably be Anthony (Mathis). I mean I think we can play Elijah there, but I think Anthony will get that first chance. You know, with Jordan being out that’s difficult for us, but I think we have played enough guys. So, it will be a good opportunity for somebody,” Neal said.

Obij Aget also injured his hand in this game, but it is still unsure if he will be out for the Utah State game. The 9-5 overall Lobos travel to Logan to play Utah State on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Game will be shown on ESPN U.