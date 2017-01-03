Mountainair council members vote to fire police chief, effective immediately

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one New Mexico town are fed up with the crime and they’re demanding change. But they’re already down an officer — and the solution Tuesday night, was to fire its top one.

Passionate speakers at a council meeting concerned about crime in Mountainair questioned what Police Chief Robert Chung was doing to fix it.

“He’s not going to fix the problem because he doesn’t admit that there is a problem. It’s on us to get something done,” said Council Member Peter Nieto.

Nieto has led an effort to put GPS trackers on police cars to make sure officers are where they’re supposed to be, out doing their jobs. But Tuesday night, the discussion was whether or not to go a step further.

“We need a change. We need a new chief. Maybe some officers that are diligent about their jobs, not just retired on duty,” said Ed Von Kutzleben, Mountainair resident.

One officer quit, leaving the department with three, including the chief.

While council members went into executive session to discuss the complaints behind closed doors, the chief told KRQE News 13 he didn’t want to talk on camera, only saying the allegations are inaccurate.

The council returned and within seconds voted unanimously to fire the chief, effective immediately.

The mayor stood by the training of his police department and the now-former chief.

“They’re good police officers. Mr. Chung had 20 years in New York, so I’m sure he had plenty of training,” said Mayor Chester Riley.

The mayor’s in charge until he hires a new chief for the now two-person police force.

“I’m very concerned. It’s hard to get policemen in Mountainair,” said Mayor Riley. “It’s a long way from the big city.”

The chief had no comment at the meeting after learning about the council’s decision.