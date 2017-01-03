Coach Bradbury believes his team has bought in to their identity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 6-6 overall and 2-0 Conference Lobo Women’s Basketball team is rolling at the moment. They are coming off a huge victory over San Diego State and have outscored their past two opponents by a combined 69 points.

Coach Bradbury wants his team to play even faster than the team has in the past two games, but he believes they have found their identity and they are all the way bought in.

“We have slowed down considerably and we have really decided that our identity is going to be defensively and rebounding. You know, it may not how it’s going to be in a couple of years, but its how it is now. Them buying in and as well as me to that’s what we need to do,” said Coach Mike Bradbury.

Bradbury announced to the Media on Monday that Alex Lapeyrolerie is fine and currently under the concussion protocol. She will be out for seven days, but should make a full recovery after being knocked out cold in the SDSU game.

The Lobos will stay home to host Utah State on Wednesday. That game will tip-off at 7 p.m. from Wise Pies Arena AKA “The Pit”.