City of Albuquerque combines ART project with intersection construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was already one of the more backed up intersections during rush hour commutes, and that was before the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. Now, the city is starting work on two very busy intersections along Central Avenue, while the ART work is already going on.

The Y-intersection where Central Avenue and Lomas Boulevard meet has caused a lot of headaches for George Hooper. Now, he just avoids it all together.

“The intersection of Lomas and Central coming together, if you’re heading to the westside, it was bad enough. But I won’t go this way, I’ll never drive it,” said Hooper.

Driving isn’t the only issue. Annie Johnson of Rio Grande Trading said it’s also dangerous for pedestrians.

“As far as crossing it, it’s pretty dangerous when you’re on foot to cross that intersection,” she said.

Now the city will be doing something about it, with a project that’s been in the works for six years. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection to try and ease the backup, making it safer. The project will take almost seven months, and it’s being done while crews also work on the ART project on the same stretch of Central Avenue.

“While it’s very difficult right now for the drivers, if it hadn’t been done that way, there would be construction ongoing for three years,” said Joanie Griffin, ART spokesperson.

That’s more tough news for commuters who use west Central Avenue to get in and out of downtown.

“I’m not going anywhere near Central. I don’t even care if they’re not digging it up yet, I want no part of it,” said Hooper.

It’s a sentiment the city and its ART spokesperson is worried about.

“Keep supporting the businesses in EDo, in the Old Town area, in the Nob Hill area, shop, eat, play, visit. Don’t avoid Central Avenue, come and visit,” said Griffin.

As for the ART project itself, the city said it’s right on track. Tuesday, the city announced it’s 13 percent done with the project and should be finished by the end of the year.

As usual, the city wants to remind everyone that one lane on Central Avenue remains open in each direction during construction.