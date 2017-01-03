Caught on camera: High-speed chase, man arrested for 12th DWI

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – He already had 11 arrests for DWI, but he didn’t exactly lay low before he was popped for a 12th time.

Police say 45-year-old Edward Moya was doing more than 100 mph on Interstate 25 while drunk.

Moya had a late-night lead foot the final hour of Dec. 7. Dash-cam video from New Mexico State Police shows an officer trying to catch up with him at 122 mph.

State Police caught up with Moya south of Las Vegas when he exited I-25.

Seeing flashing red and blue lights in his rear view mirror, Moya wanted nothing to do with that officer. Video shows he stopped, looked back at the cruiser, and then hit the gas.

“I’ll be in pursuit,” the officer said to dispatch.

On that snowy, cold night, Moya warmed up the engine of his Nissan Maxima on a dirt road, and came to a sudden stop.

“Get outside the vehicle,” said the officer. “Put your hands up!”

Video shows Moya refused to comply.

The video obtained by KRQE News 13 shows Moya taking off. Then, he flipped the car into reverse and the two vehicles come into contact.

The hot pursuit ended up back on I-25 with Moya evading police at 98 mph, yet still using his turn signal when changing lanes.

Then Moya pulled over as a tire flew off his vehicle. That’s when police took him into custody.

“Thanks for saving my life,” Moya told the arresting officer.

“How many prior DWIs have you had?”

Moya responded, “Oh, I don’t know… A lot.”

“I only drank like a fifth,” he said.

Moya has been arrested 11 prior times for DWI. He refused to take a breathalyzer test and a search warrant was obtained to draw blood. The results of the blood draw are pending.

Moya was charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer, DWI for a 12th offense, for driving while his licensed was revoked for DWI, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and he was charged with having no insurance.

A check of online court records shows only five of his eleven DWI arrests have led to convictions. If convicted again, Moya faces 1.5 to 3 years in prison.