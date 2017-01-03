Bernalillo County’s new district attorney sworn in at public ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raul Torrez says he’s ready to make changes as Bernalillo County’s new district attorney.

Torrez was sworn into office during a public ceremony Tuesday night. He says as Albuquerque battles high crime rates and a criminal case backlog, he plans on fighting the fight with the help of the community.

Torrez is a former assistant U.S. attorney, assistant attorney general and assistant district attorney. He promises to reform the criminal justice system to ensure public safety.

Torrez replaces Kari Brandenburg, who had been District Attorney for the past 16 years. She chose not to seek re-election.