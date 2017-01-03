Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction picks back up in Old Town, Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As everyone heads back to work on Tuesday, many will once again be greeted to more Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction along Central Avenue.

Construction will be picking back up in Old Town as well as Nob Hill after crews took a brief break for the holiday shopping season.

The construction company says they will be reconstructing the intersection at Central, Lomas and Rio Grande. They also plan to replace the water lines along that route as well. The hope is to minimize the length of construction and to make the roads safer and more functional for drivers overall.

There are about eight areas throughout the Old Town where construction will be picking up again.

As for East Downtown, curb work followed by sidewalk construction will also be starting.

Throughout the University of New Mexico/Nob Hill area, there are eight intersections where you’ll see crews working.

Aside from construction, many will also see utility work being done in these areas. Because of construction being done in the middle of Central in Old Town, the Water Authority will work on side streets to minimize the impact on drivers.

Once again, this is all for a nine-mile network of bus-only lanes and bus stations in the middle of Central Avenue that will stretch from Coors to Louisiana.