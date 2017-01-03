Albuquerque Balloon Museum starting new program for kids

By Published: Updated:
Balloon Fiesta Park hosts Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum has a great new program line-up for kids. It’s called “Science in the Sky.”

It combines live science presentations with expert-led tours of the museum, including highlighting the many record-breaking balloon flights by Albuquerque residents, past and present.

The one hour programs will be held every Tuesday starting this month. The first session is on Jan. 24 and is called “Balloons and Bubles.”

2017 Program Schedule:

BALLOONS AND BUBBLES, Tuesday, January 24, for Grades K-3

WEATHER WATCHERS, Tuesday, January 31, for Grades K-3

LIGHTER-THAN-AIR ROBOTICS CHALLENGE, Tuesday, February 7, for Grades 6-8

GAS BALLOON RACES AROUND THE WORLD, Tuesday, February 14, for Grades 6-8

STARLAB PLANETARIUM, Tuesday, February 28,  for Grades 4-5

BUTTERFLIES FLY, Tuesday, March 7, for Grades 2-4

IT’S NOT MAGIC, IT’S SCIENCE, Tuesday, March 14, for Grades 3-5

For more details, click here.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s