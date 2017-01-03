Albuquerque Balloon Museum starting new program for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum has a great new program line-up for kids. It’s called “Science in the Sky.”

It combines live science presentations with expert-led tours of the museum, including highlighting the many record-breaking balloon flights by Albuquerque residents, past and present.

The one hour programs will be held every Tuesday starting this month. The first session is on Jan. 24 and is called “Balloons and Bubles.”

2017 Program Schedule:

BALLOONS AND BUBBLES, Tuesday, January 24, for Grades K-3

WEATHER WATCHERS, Tuesday, January 31, for Grades K-3

LIGHTER-THAN-AIR ROBOTICS CHALLENGE, Tuesday, February 7, for Grades 6-8

GAS BALLOON RACES AROUND THE WORLD, Tuesday, February 14, for Grades 6-8

STARLAB PLANETARIUM, Tuesday, February 28, for Grades 4-5

BUTTERFLIES FLY, Tuesday, March 7, for Grades 2-4

IT’S NOT MAGIC, IT’S SCIENCE, Tuesday, March 14, for Grades 3-5

For more details, click here.