Woman arrested in father-in-law’s death in San Miguel County

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing her father-in-law, whose body was found after a fire broke out at his San Miguel County home.

Ruth Rivera was jailed Friday. She faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

New Mexico State Police say officers had responded to 81-year-old Arthur Rivera’s home Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had fallen.

Officers arrived to find the house full of smoke from a fire that started from a gas stove in the kitchen.

Arthur Rivera’s body was found in his bedroom.

An autopsy determined he had multiple stab wounds to his torso and face.

According to police, Ruth Rivera said her father-in-law had fallen and she was helping him when the house caught fire.