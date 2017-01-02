Woman accused of trying to steal firefighter’s vehicle faces judge

Jennifer Christensen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected truck thief accused of trying to run over two Albuquerque firefighters and ramming a deputy chief’s car faced a judge Monday as the search for her two partners in crime continues.

Her criminal history has many asking why she was even out in the first place.

Police say Jennifer Christensen and two others tried to steal a firefighter’s personal vehicle at Fire Station 9 near Menaul and Eubank early Saturday morning. She initially took off but returned to retrieve another stolen vehicle the trio had left at the scene.

Firefighters spotted her and tried to stop her. They say Christensen stepped on the gas hitting one firefighter and throwing him several feet. She then rammed the deputy chief’s vehicle as he tried to protect the firefighters. The firefighters were able to hold Christensen until police arrived.

Turns out she was wanted on six felony warrants, all drug and theft related. That was discussed in court Monday as a judge set a $20,000 bond for this latest case. But she won’t be getting out of jail because he’s been ordered to be held without bond for her warrants.

The Albuquerque Police Department said this weekend, something needs to change.

Police are still searching for the two men Christensen was with.

