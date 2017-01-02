Windy weather dashes plans for world’s first hot air balloon menorah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 marked the final night of Hanukkah and it was celebrated with a big bash at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Jewish holiday with lots of food and traditional music played with a contemporary twist. Mayor R.J. Berry was there to help light the menorah, bringing some light into this dark time of the year.

“We light the candles when it gets dark, and it symbolizes when things a little bleak, we go and add kindness, goodness, something that adds warmth, light to our lives, to people’s lives,” said Rabbi Chaim Schukler.

And it wouldn’t be a true New Mexico celebration without hot air balloons. Organizers were hoping to inflate eight balloons to create the world’s biggest menorah, until wet, windy weather ruined that plan.

But the balloonists still put on a fiery show using their balloons’ burners.