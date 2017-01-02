Thieves break into Los Lunas barber shop, steal barber’s livelihood

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – They hit him where it hurts most. Thieves broke into a Los Lunas barber shop and took nearly everything.

Joe Nilvo has been a barber for 14 years, but he opened ‘Joe’s Barber Shop’ on Main Street in Los Lunas just two years ago.

“It took me a long time to get where I’m at,” he said. “This is how I help support our family.”

But now, he’s closed — at least until he can put his shop back together after crooks broke in and made off with whatever they could get their hands on.

It happened early Thursday morning. They broke in through the back windows of his shop and got inside. By the time they took off, Nilvo’s studio was practically empty.

“All I know is, they came in and they knew exactly what they were looking for,” he said.

The thieves took his barber tools, decorations, chairs, towels, styling products and waiting room TV. Among the tools was an expensive pair of scissors he’s had throughout his entire barber career.

“They stole a picture of my father when he immigrated to the United States — I had his immigration document up. An old classic photo of my dad,” he said.

Out front, they ripped off his classic barber pole, which was given to him by a fellow barber years ago.

But what irks Nilvo the most is the thieves stole his licenses, board certificate, diploma and Village of Los Lunas operating permit and fire permit, putting his identity on the line.

“I feel like these were individuals that are looking to open up their own shop or salon,” he said.

Damage and all, he’s taking a hit of about $10,000 — not to mention the income he’s losing until he can reopen, which is only delayed by the holidays. Closed suppliers means he can’t yet order replacements for everything that was taken.

“Somebody knows. Somebody knows where my stuff is,” he said. “I hope karma is just going to come back to them.”

Nilvo says the incident left him feeling angry and distrusting of his community. He plans to install a top notch security system before reopening.

He also said that two other hair studios were hit that same night in the Peralta area. KRQE News 13 reached out to Bosque Farms Police but have yet to hear back.