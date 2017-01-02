Rio Rancho woman helps dogs labeled aggressive find homes

RIO RANCHO, N.M (KRQE) – Tracie Dulniac is on a mission to change the way people think about dogs labeled aggressive.

“While others places are segregating and isolating dogs with behavior issues, we embrace them,” said Dulniac

Dulniac is the owner of K9 Rehab Institute in Rio Rancho. It’s there where she trains dogs that often land on a shelter’s no kill list.

“We’re hooking up with the shelters and the rescues and they’re bringing the dogs here for training so that they have a better success rate when they get placed into a permanent home,” said Dulniac.

That means sometimes using muzzles, special exercises, and even off leash social walks inside the center.

Dulniac said the dogs come with all different types of issues.

“Maybe a dog is a little snarky, doesn’t understand how to handle things socially and could get themselves in trouble in a home environment, and we come here and we fix that in the sense,” said Dulniac. “And we teach them the right behaviors to do and then once they learn the right behaviors, we teach the owners how to maintain that balance,” said Dulniac.

She said no matter the reason the come, they leave with a better chance at finding a home.

Dulniac adds she worked with almost 5,000 dogs in 2016. She said it’s not just shelter dogs, she works with dog owners who bring in their pets as well.