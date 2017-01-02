Rio Rancho woman helps dogs labeled aggressive find homes

haley-rush By Published: Updated:
dog-2

RIO RANCHO, N.M (KRQE) – Tracie Dulniac is on a mission to change the way people think about dogs labeled aggressive.

“While others places are segregating and isolating dogs with behavior issues, we embrace them,” said Dulniac

Dulniac is the owner of K9 Rehab Institute in Rio Rancho. It’s there where she trains dogs that often land on a shelter’s no kill list.

“We’re hooking up with the shelters and the rescues and they’re bringing the dogs here for training so that they have a better success rate when they get placed into a permanent home,” said Dulniac.

That means sometimes using muzzles, special exercises, and even off leash social walks inside the center.

Dulniac said the dogs come with all different types of issues.

“Maybe a dog is a little snarky, doesn’t understand how to handle things socially and could get themselves in trouble in a home environment, and we come here and we fix that in the sense,” said Dulniac. “And we teach them the right behaviors to do and then once they learn the right behaviors, we teach the owners how to maintain that balance,” said Dulniac.

She said no matter the reason the come, they leave with a better chance at finding a home.

Dulniac adds she worked with almost 5,000 dogs in 2016. She said it’s not just shelter dogs, she works with dog owners who bring in their pets as well.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s