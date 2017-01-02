Residents concerned over proposed changes to new development

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A popular entertainment spot on the west side is growing, but some say it maybe too much.

Westside residents Rene Horvath and Patsy Nelson welcomed this new, westside site when the developer first pitched it. Now, they just want it finished.

“With no more requests for changes,” said Nelson. “Traffic and parking is already an issue there and we’re concerned about taking away, yet, more parking space.”

The women say the parking lot is almost always full at Flix. It’s the first business slated for this five-building center. They pointed out new stores in the plans for The Village at La Orilla.

“This is the one going up right now — the Nusenda and the Go Wireless,” said Nelson. “Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins and Fantastic Sam’s, a mattress store and something else.”

Plus, three restaurants. At least, those were the plans. Now the developer is asking to possibly allow for a daycare instead of one of one of those eateries, which would require more space. The two locals say it could also mean an additional drop-off lane, leading to more traffic.

“One of the things we negotiated with this development is that there would be two drive-thrus,” said Nelson.

According to the developer’s application, he also wants to put a cell phone tower on top of Flix — 15 feet high. That’s 70 feet above the ground.

“Which I know won’t go over well with the neighbors because the neighbors are already asking why the buildings are so high,” said Horvath.

The two say they’re not knocking the new development, but that they want to protect their neighborhood, and the reasons why they choose to call the westside home.

“The view, the ambiance we have here,” said Nelson. “We don’t want negative impacts from a development on our neighborhoods.”

Nelson tells us the county’s original assessment revealed there were enough spaces for the slated development. However, both she and Horvath want another assessment.

Proponents of the plan say the new development will bring revenue to the westside’s economy.

The developer’s proposed changes are expected to go before the County Planning Commission, Wednesday.