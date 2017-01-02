Parenting 411: Health Check List

Parenting Correspondent from On The Rocks, Lexi Petronis joined New Mexico Living to talk about resolutions parents should implement every first of the year, that are designed to keep our children healthy. This is the time to make all Doctor’s appointment you can. Appointments book up months in advance and there are annual exams we know in are necessary such as, well-child visits, immunizations with the Pediatrician. Also, experts say kids should start seeing the optometrist around age 6 and trips to the dentist for cleanings should happen twice a year, approximately six months apart.

Lexi also mentioned, kids may feel nervous about seeing a doctor, so her advice is to, “go through exactly what’s going to happen at those appointments” in order to make your kids feel more comfortable.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living