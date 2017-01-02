Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Missing children found, mother arrested

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. An Albuquerque mom is now in custody and the six kids that police deemed missing are now safe. KRQE News 13 brought you this story as breaking news Friday. That’s when police say Genoveva Fazio was accused of attacking and sexually assaulting her 14-year-old son and then running off with her other children. This sparked a state-wide manhunt and alerts by police. Police now saying that Fazio in custody at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook, Arizona. The children are in CYFD custody and will soon be brought home.

2. A man accused in two separate shootings, one of them deadly, is now behind bars. Caleb Calandro, 33, is now locked up in Santa Fe County. Police say the first shooting left 37-year-old Rustin Radcliffe dead in a Santa Fe parking lot of Don Gaspar. Later that day, police say Calandro shot Sam Dillon. They say an anonymous tip helped them track Calandro down in Albuquerque last week and that he was carrying the same type of gun used in both shootings.

3. We’ll kick off the day with patchy fog and chilly temperatures under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will warm to near average in most areas – slightly above normal out east and slightly below normal further west. Lingering snow showers will hug the Northern Mountains of NM and southwest CO. Light accumulation expected. Winds will also pick up in and around the higher elevations of the Northern and Central Mountains – sustained: 20-30mph / gusts 40-50mph.

4. The Albuquerque Fire Department will continue investigating a house fire, but officials are already saying they believe a couple of dogs might be to blame. The fire sparked inside the garage of a southeast Albuquerque home. No one was home except for those two dogs. They were able to escape out a doggie door and are said to be doing well. Officials believe the dogs may have bumped a heater and sparked the fire

5. Most of you may be tired of hearing about Pokémon-Go but there’s a good reason to bring up the popular game. A group of local Pokémon-Go players are now three months into fundraising combining their love for the game and charity. The group hosts events and lure parties to play the game and raise money and goods. So far they’ve donated about $1,000 tons of canned food, clothes, toys and toiletries to those less fortunate.

The Morning’s Top Stories