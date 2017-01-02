Meow Wolf adding new exhibits, could expand outside of New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf has become a success even quicker than its founders could have ever imagined. To date, close to 400,000 people have walked through Meow Wolf’s doors, and it only opened in March.

It’s interactive to say the least.

“It was beautiful, and weird and cool,” said Amy Burt, visiting the art exhibit from Denver.

The unique artistic experience has everything from giant robots to hidden passageways.

“It’s mind blowing,” said Anthony Noday, visiting from California.

Meow Wolf has been catching the attention of people across the country since it first opened.

“Very ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ down the rabbit hole, you don’t know where your’e going next,” said Kerri Atter, also visiting from Denver.

Not only has the art complex been an economic blessing for the state’s capitol, but it’s been great for local artists. Over 150 of them collaborated on the design.

The exhibit’s CEO and co-founder Vince Kadlubek said he’s amazed by the overwhelming support and popularity of their creation,

“It’s been insane,” he said.

For the wide array of visitors that have traveled near and far, Kadlubek said there’s something for everyone.

“You go into a bunch of weird spaces and there’s kind of a mystery to solve, and there’s just a lot of different things to explore,” he said. “We’re going to be installing five or six new, entirely new exhibits.”

There will also be a new secret passageway, like the famous refrigerator that leads to other places in the exhibit. And not only are they changing things up in the original location in Santa Fe, Kadlubek said there’s talk of moving their work to other cities.

“What we want to do is we want to take the same concept, like immersive storytelling, and we want to expand into larger markets, like maybe Denver or Austin,” he said.

If they decide to expand to other parts of the U.S., Kadlubek said they plan to continue using some of the same creative minds who built the Santa Fe space, keeping a majority of the jobs in New Mexico.

“Have it be sort of this core creative manufacturing facility in New Mexico,” he said.

Visitors from out of town think it’s a great idea.

“I’m from San Francisco and I wish that there was something like this in my city,” said Anthony Noday.

But Kadlubek said no matter what, New Mexico has been great to them.

“People are cheering for us, you know? And like, we can’t thank New Mexico enough.”