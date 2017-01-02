Lobo Men’s Basketball takes out SDSU 68-62

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is now 9-5 overall and 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play after defeating conference rival San Diego State at their place 68-62. The Lobos trailed 36-25 at the half in Viejas Arena, but a 2nd half surge of defense and point production led to the Lobos 2nd consecutive conference victory.

The University of New Mexico outscored SDSU 43-26 in the 2nd half, and were led by Elijah Brown who finished with a game high of 22 points. The Aztecs game plan was definitely to stick on Tim Williams, as the senior was only held to 2 points in the first half. He would finish with 12 points and a game high of 9 rebounds.

The Lobos also had solid performances out of Dane Kuiper and Xavier Adams who both had 8 points, and how about the freshman point guard. Jalen Harris had some big plays in this game and would finish with 9 points.

The Lobos bread and butter proved to be a game changer late in the game. Free throws propelled the Lobos to a lead late in the 2nd half, and they would finish making 20-26 from the charity stripe.

A huge win for this Lobo Basketball team as it marks their first win at Viejas Arena in 4 years for UNM. The Lobos are on the road again playing Utah State on Wednesday in Logan. Tip off for that game is 9 p.m. and it will be shown on ESPN U.