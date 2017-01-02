Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: We’ll kick off the day with patchy fog and chilly temperatures under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will warm to near average in most areas – slightly above normal out east and slightly below normal further west. Lingering snow showers will hug the Northern Mountains of NM and southwest CO. Light accumulation expected. Winds will also pick up in and around the higher elevations of the Northern and Central Mountains – sustained: 20-30mph / gusts 40-50mph.

TUESDAY: A slightly drier day with fewer snow showers and more sunshine expected. Afternoon temperatures will climb above seasonal average across majority of the state – expect highs to top out in the low to mid 50s across the Rio Grande Valley.

WEDNESDAY: A similar day to Tuesday with cool to mild temperatures under a partly sunny sky. No significant rain or snow expected.