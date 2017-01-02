In The Kitchen: Southern Home Cooking

Malaika Marks from Bucket Headz Southern Home Cooking joined New Mexico Living to show us how to make a comfort food staple, Blackened Catfish, with a healthy twist. You’ll need the right creole spices, but you can leave the salt out and it will taste just as good. Serve it with okra, corn and tomatoes.

Malaika added, “I like to eat it with rice sometimes, but if you’re watching your carbs, you can just eat it by itself.”

In addition, Erica Goins from Trinity’s Custom Dessert Studio showed us how to make a healthy dessert on the go, by layering fruit, a yogurt combination and nuts. They also feature custom cakes for all occasions.

Both establishments are located at 1218 San Pedro SE, which is at the corner of Gibson and San Pedro, near Kirtland Airforce Base and the Sunport.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living