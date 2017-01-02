In The Community: Heritage Hotels And Resorts

Travel is always a popular resolution, why not start by traveling within the state or maybe enjoying a night in your own hometown. A staycation might be more affordable than you think and Heritage Hotels and Resorts not only makes it easy on your pocketbook but a unique outing with each hotel having a different story to tell.

Maresa Thompson, Senior Communications and Creative Director joined New Mexico Living to invite us all out and to talk about a new option coming soon to Albuquerque. Maresa explained, “we are from Taos to Las Cruces” with a new Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque opening in April. Also, New Mexicans can take advantage of the 20% discount offered to all New Mexico residents with stays booked through the website.

