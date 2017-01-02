Impatient drivers in traffic jam drive the wrong way on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some drivers were so impatient they decided to drive the wrong way on the interstate and KRQE News 13 crews caught it on camera.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene of an accident on I-40 Sunday night, shutting down part of the highway near Tijeras for several hours.

“Responded to a crash with injuries around the mile marker 175,” said Deputy Felicia Romero, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

But as KRQE News 13 cameras captured, some drivers were very impatient.

“During this road closure we had several vehicles turning around and going against traffic,” said Deputy Romero.

So impatient, in fact, several cars drove the wrong way on this major interstate with their emergency flashers on.

“It’s definitely something you shouldn’t be doing, at all,” said Dallas Jones, a driver who watched the video.

“Makes me very cautious to let my child drive,” said Elizabeth Gallegos, another driver.

The drivers went against traffic all to get around a very backed up westbound I-40 in the middle of the canyon, in an area where there are very few exits to get on and off. Deputies said this behavior is very concerning and illegal.

“You are preventing emergency vehicles and emergency services from rendering aide to people who may need it,” said Deputy Romero. “They are misdemeanor offenses, it could come with various fines and it could go on your driving record.”

Deputies said this poor decision could cost much more in the long run.

“It could cause other accidents and further injury,” said Deputy Romero.

They also said drivers who do get caught in the act of driving the wrong way on a highway can get cited for “careless driving,” and could be required to retake driving classes.

The sheriff’s department said emergency vehicles usually use the shoulder on highways to make their way to a scene and urge the public to keep it clear.