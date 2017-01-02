Gas prices continue to rise

CHICAGO (AP) — The New Year brings a pricier look at the gas pump.

GasBuddy.com says the average price for a gallon of gas nationally is $2.34, and that’s about 35 cents more than a year ago.

Oil analyst Patrick DeHaan says the price has jumped 18 cents a gallon over the last few weeks. The rapid rise is all about OPEC’s decision to cut output, which means a jump in the price of crude oil.

DeHaan adds motorists can expect to spend anywhere from 25 to 50 cents more at the pump than they did in 2016.

