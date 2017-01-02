Funeral services scheduled for Four Hills shooting victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The funeral will take place Monday for the three children murdered in Four Hills. Eli, 5, 6-year-old Olivia and 9-year-old Ian Mascarenas were shot along with their mother on December 5, 2016, by an ex-boyfriend in their home.

Their mother was critically injured but survived.

The funeral services for the kids will take place Monday afternoon at the Believers Center in Albuquerque. The family issued a statement last week thanking the public for their support and asking for privacy during this time.