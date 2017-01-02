For The Family: ‘Hot Seat’ Kid Safety Seat

It started as a high school science fair project, inspired by a terrifying news story about children being left in hot cars, and is now a product, saving lives. Alissa Chavez, Albuquerque native, entrepreneur and creator of Hot Seat joined New Mexico Living to talk about her invention.

The Hot Seat is an alarm system used to prevent kids from being left in a hot car. The sensor pad is placed in any car seat and syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth, if a parent walks 15 feet away from the vehicle while the child is still inside the car, an alarm sounds.

Alissa explains the process in coming up with this design and how it eventually came to this design, “I wanted it to be able to fit in any car seat.” And it does, working in seats for infants to toddlers and beyond.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living