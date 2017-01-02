Fire officials investigating church fire in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials are investigating after responding to a church fire in downtown Albuquerque Monday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says the fire happened at a church at 409 Santa Fe Avenue near Arno Street.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the church. The fire was contained to the main sanctuary, although the rest of the church did suffer minor smoke damage, according to AFD.

AFD says no one was inside and the fire was contained within minutes. No injuries were reported.