Feds seek to protect geothermal features at Valles Caldera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Geothermal features within a national preserve in northern New Mexico that marks the heart of an ancient collapsed volcano could get extra protections under a new effort by the National Park Service.

Officials say Valles Caldera National Preserve would become the 17th park unit with designated thermal features. Yellowstone, Crater Lake and Hawaii Volcanoes are on the list.

Valles Calderas is home to vast grasslands and the remnants of one of North America’s few super volcanoes.

The nearly 140-square-mile preserve was purchased by the federal government in 2000 and managed as a working ranch for years. The Park Service took over in 2015.

The federal government moved a decade ago to condemn the last privately owned mineral rights to protect against geothermal development within the preserve. The latest effort would ensure outside development doesn’t affect the designated features.