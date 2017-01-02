Carlsbad Caverns continues to struggle with elevator maintenance issues

(KRQE/File Photo) Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) — The troubles with the elevator at Carlsbad Caverns aren’t over.

The elevators underwent a major fix last year after being down for months. Now maintenance issues have forced them down again. With that, visitors are left no choice but to make the long trek down the cave by foot.

Rep. Steve Pearce’s office says part of the problem is red tape. It’s become a priority for both Pearce and Sen. Tom Udall to get the elevators back up and running.

Those at the park say the elevator issues have significantly impacted the number of visits over the last year.

Udall’s office says the senator, who’s the Head of the Appropriations Committee, has secured funds to deal with the latest repairs.

