Amber Alert: Police say father set fire to home, fled with 2-year-old

LAS CRUCES, NM. (KRQE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ethan Jacquez, who was last seen in La Mesa near Las Cruces.

Police say Ethan is about 3-feet-tall and 50 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-green pajama top and red pajama bottoms.

He is believed to be with his father, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez, who was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with New Mexico plate 134PJW.

Police say Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez allegedly beat the child’s grandfather after he refused to let him take the boy. Police say Jacquez then set fire to the family’s mobile home, stole their truck and fled with Ethan.

Jacquez went to the home just after 1 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police say Jacquez has addresses in Anthony and Las Cruces, and is believed to be traveling either to Colorado or Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.