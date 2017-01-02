Albuquerque teen boxer fights to be the best in the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s only 17-years old, but she can already call herself the best in the country. An Albuquerque teen is now on her way to try and become the best boxer in the world.

Everyday, Sharahya Moreu and her dad hit the ring to get her ready for her next fight. But, for Sharahya, fighting in the gym started as a punishment. When she got into fights at school, her dad made her hit the gym.

“I wasn’t really interested until I, like my dad said, until I got in trouble and I was like, oh damn, this is really hard now!” she said.

Eventually, all that hard work paid off.

“She’s ranked number one in the United States at 165 pounds, which is an Olympic weight class ranked number eight in the world,” said Yoruba Moreu, who happens to be her dad and trainer.

At a young age, her dad saw potential in her even when she didn’t notice it herself.

“I made her spar a grown woman 12. She sparred a 25-year-old and gave the girl a boxing lesson,” he said.

Forcing her to fight led her to be more confident in her skills, and now, she has the belts to prove it.

“Once I started winning fights and everything, and I realized how naturally good I am, I was like, wow this is actually better than basketball and all these other sports I was doing,” she said.

As for what keeps her motivated? Her dad claims it’s a combination of their love for the sport, and trying to prove the haters wrong.

“The bond that we have, the love for boxing we have, and her hunger to be number one pushes us. Especially, there are a lot of people out here that doubt her,” he said.

Aside from continuing to defend her title, Sharahya and her dad have their eyes set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and there’s only one outcome that will make them both happy.

“It’s gold! You know, like the shirt says and the teeth say, we love gold!” he said.

Sharahya and her dad work two to three hours a day, five to six days a week. She will be headed to Colorado Springs in April to train for the Youth World Women’s Championships. There, she will be fighting for the number one spot in the world.