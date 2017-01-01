State police crack down on drunk drivers during the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police officers said drunk drivers continue to be a point of frustration, because alcohol-related accidents can be avoided.

They are cracking down during the holidays, urging drivers to plan ahead. KRQE News 13 got an inside look into the New Mexico State Police’s sobriety checkpoint this New Year’s weekend.

Nearly 600 cars went through the NMSP checkpoint Friday night on Tramway near Copper.

“We do an extra push or a larger effort during the holidays, especially New Year’s,” said State Police Chief, Pete Kassetas. “We’ll probably hold 14 to close to 20 over the holiday weekend and throughout the week.”

Officers tell KRQE News 13, they look for key signs when evaluating drivers.

“Odor of alcohol, looking for bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech,” said Chief Kassetas.

If there is any indication of drinking, drivers go through an additional set of tests.

“We get the person out of the vehicle,” said Chief Kassetas. “We go into a second set of questions and field sobriety tests.”

State police said they conducted 11 field sobriety tests during this checkpoint. They tested drivers abilities to follow direction with their eyes, walk in a straight line, and balance. Drivers who passed, were free to go.

Officers said three people were arrested for DWI Friday night.

They urge drivers to plan ahead.

“Know exactly what your plan is on getting home from where you’re at,” said Chief Kassetas.

Chief Kassetas said there’s absolutely no reason to take any chances on the road.

“End up in jail, or dead, or killing somebody else,” said Chief Kassetas.

Officers said this was the first time they had a checkpoint on Tramway and Copper, which is a state road notorious for attracting drag racers.

State Police said their message is that checkpoints can happen anywhere.