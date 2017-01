ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Companies that offer behavioral health care to Medicaid patients will not face planned cuts.

The New Mexican reports reductions would have been implemented Sunday as a result of a state budget signed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

Medicaid faced cuts since drops in oil and gas revenue removed millions from the state budget.

It is unknown whether the $30-million was made up elsewhere after the rate cuts were eliminated.