Police: 6 missing children found, mother arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a mom who took her six kids and went on the run from police has been arrested.

Police say that the White Mountain Apache River Reservation arrested Genoveva Fazio Sunday and has taken her to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook, Arizona.

Fazio has been on the run from police since Friday and was wanted for beating and sexually assaulting her 14-year-old son. The boy had escaped and ran to a police station. When officers went to the home, Fazio and six of her other kids were gone.

APD says the children have now been placed in a home for CYFD to coordinate their return and are all doing well.

No further information is available at this time.