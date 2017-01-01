New year brings in hundreds of new laws across the country

(CBS) – A new year also means new laws – hundreds of them across the country. In California, it will be legal to break into a car to save an animal but illegal to use any handheld devices while driving. And in Tennessee, brewers will be able to make beer with an alcohol content of more than 10 percent.

Millions of workers will see a raise on January 1, 2017, as 18 states bump up their minimum wage.

In Nevada, New Year’s Day is the dawn of legal recreational marijuana in the state which is one of four where voters decided to end prohibition in November.

Six controversial new gun control measures will also take effect including an expanded ban on assault weapons in California.

As for New Mexico, the 2017 Legislative Session will convene on January 17, 2017.