New Mexico State Police arrest eleven people for drunk driving NYE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many, New Year’s Eve was a night spent celebrating. For others, it was a night spent behind bars.

New Mexico State Police released new DWI arrest numbers from Saturday night and it may surprise you.

“State Police made eleven DWI arrests last night, and two of those arrests were just in the Albuquerque area,” said Sergeant Elizabeth Armijo of the New Mexico State Police Department.

State Police said that number is considered average for this type of holiday. News 13 spoke to some people who said they expected that to be a lot higher.

“I’m actually rather impressed,” said Ethaniel Bennet. “Good job Albuquerque!”

“Wow, that’s really surprising to have that number so low,” said Estebaun Madrid.

Regardless of what people thought, State Police said one drunk driver is just too many.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people that still choose not to have a plan with that or to be responsible, so we do see probably comparable numbers,” said Sgt. Armijo.

Last night, State Police’s Albuquerque district did not set up checkpoints. But chose to have their officers patrol the area.

“The officers actively out patrolling, is more beneficial because they’re seen in more places as opposed to having just a large number of officers in one place,” said Sgt. Armijo.

Just last week, Governor Susana Martinez released three new anti-DWI ads in hopes to crack down on drunk driving. With tomorrow being a government holiday, State Police want drivers to remember one thing.

“Make a plan to be responsible and to not drink and drive,” said Sgt. Armijo.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are still working on their DWI arrest numbers.

Albuquerque Police Department said they only arrested two people for drunk driving last night.