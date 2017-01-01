Lobo women win big against San Diego State 85-42

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo Women’s Basketball team started out conference with a big win against Fresno State, but UNM had an even bigger win on New Year’s Eve taking out the Aztecs 84-42.

The Lobo’s played at a relentless pace the entire time in this one. They finished with over 40 more rebounds than the Aztecs and 30 more points in the pain. They had good performances out of freshman Mykiel Burleson and the sophomore Jaisa Nunn, as they both finished with 12 points.

The leader of the night was Cherise Beynon as she was a rebound away from a double-double, and with that two assists away from a triple-double. Beynon finished with 9 boards, 8 assists, and 23 points.

“Yeah she played well, and like we talk about just about every game if we are going to be any good she needs to be good. The last four non-conference games, first two conference games she has been the player that we thought she was gonna be,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

There was a scary moment in the second period of this one though, as Alex Lapeyrolerie would be involved in a collision while setting a screen. She supposedly hit heads with an SDSU player and was knocked out cold. The paramedics had to carry her off on a stretcher, and she would not return.

“I had no idea, I didn’t know what happened and I just saw her laying there. But I have talked to drea the trainer and she has said that she is going to be fine,” said Coach Bradbury. “We will keep you updated on her status.”

The Lobos are now 6-6 overall and 2-0 in conference play. They host Utah State next on Wednesday at 7 p.m.