Lobo men ready for test at San Diego, may have third scorer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- This entire season Lobo Men’s Basketball has been trying to find a consistent third scorer.

Coming off a conference opening win Coach Neal believes he has narrowed down the search.

“I think Dane (Kuiper), he has had three games out of the last four, I think he has been in double figures. I think he is capable, think Sam (Logwood) is capable, and then it has to be by committee, but to be honest with you O is capable. If they continue to trap Tim (Williams), I think O (Obij Aget) has a chance to be that guy,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Craig Neal.

The Lobos didn’t have the best two games with the Aztecs last year, losing their first game in an overtime battle, and then a very lack luster loss at the Pit in their second game.

This year the Lobos are amped up after a solid performance against Fresno State, and really in what is the Mountain West’s best rivalry, anything can happen.

“They are two programs that have had major success in this league, and who expect to be good, whose fans expect them to be good. I think the Lobos are good for San Diego State and San Diego State is good for New Mexico,” said SDSU Head Coach Steve Fisher.

The Lobos and Aztecs square off on New Year’s Day at 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.