Five Bernalillo County elected officials sworn in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a celebration Sunday at the historic Hiland Theater. There was some familiar faces and some new ones. They all said they’re excited to begin a new term.

Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins of District 3 and Commissioner Lonnie Talbert of District 4 were re-elected.

One new commisioner was also sworn in, Steven Michael Quezada will represent District 2. Some might recognize him from the popular series Breaking Bad.

A new county clerk and a new treasurer also took the oath of office. They spoke about what they hope to accomplish.

“I am such a proponent of the right to vote, people have to remember it’s a privilege, it’s an honor, that one vote matters and it might be your vote that matters, so I’m real anxious to get an outreach program going,” said Linda Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk.

“I bring you transparency, I bring you accountability because again, you deserve it, we all deserve it, and especially when it comes to talking about money,” said Nancy Bearce, Bernalillo County Treasurer.

Many city, county and state officials attended the event.