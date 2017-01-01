Chris’ New Year’s Day Forecast

Another storm system is on the way for New Year’s Day.

After some rain and snow one New Year’s Eve, we will see another round of rain and snow for this afternoon. A second storm system will move in by midday today bringing that shot for more mountain snow, valley rain and even a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Saturday’s storm system was a quick mover and New Year’s Day storm system will also move across New Mexico fairly quickly.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have the best shot for rain and snow by midday into the early evening with Santa Fe having the best shot at snow. The mountains will only pick up a few inches of snow at most since this weather maker will be a quick-hitter once again.

The weather will dry out for the beginning of the week before shower chances and some colder temperatures arrive by week’s end.