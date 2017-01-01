Albuquerque Pokemon Go players here to stay and give back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you think Pokemon Go was a thing of the past, think again. A local group of avid Pokemon Go players said they’re still going strong.

The group now wants to do some good for the community.

It was only a few months ago when you couldn’t go anywhere without seeing groups of people with their heads in their phones, catching Pokemon.

An Albuquerque group of Pokemon Go players said while some have lost interest in the game, they’re here to stay.

“There’s definitely a huge group, you know, huge community here that’s still really active,” said Felicity Flippen, one of the organizers of the group. “You know, loves having these events, love doing the fundraisers, and the Lure parties and stuff.”

Three months ago, Flippen and a group of avid Pokemon Go players decided it would be a great idea to combine their love of the game, and their love for their community. That combination even convinced inactive players to get back out there.

“They’ll still buy raffle tickets, they’ll drop off a coat, they’ll do whatever, because they really are just a part of the community, even if they don’t play that often,” said Roberto Gonzales, another organizer of the group.

So far the group has raised close to $1000 to donate to charities around town. On top of the money, they’ve also donated thousands of canned food, toys, clothes, and toiletries to families in need.

This is all part of their effort to shut down the negative reputation that comes with Pokemon Go players.

“We are you know actually a good community of people and you know, can put aside our differences of different teams and come together and do something good,” said Flippen.

Even though they’re doing something good for the community, this group also can’t help but feed into their Pokemon Go addiction.

“You’re giving to a good cause and you get to give in to your good cause, which is to be a degenerate playing Pokemon,” said Gonzales.

The group has held three fundraisers so far. They’ve contributed to The New Mexico Cancer Foundation and St. Martins Hospitality Center.

They plan on doing monthly fundraisers. Their next event is set for January.