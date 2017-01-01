Albuquerque group takes Polar Bear Plunge for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Some folks got a refreshing start to 2017 Sunday morning by jumping into some very chilly water for a good cause.

It was all part of the Polar Bear Plunge at the Jewish Community Center.

Entry fees benefited the 10-82 Fund which helps families of injured first responders as well as polar bears at the zoo and the JCC’s program for kids in need.

Among those taking the plunge into the 50-degree swimming pool was Albuquerque’s Mayor Berry.

Polar plungers of all ages took part in Sunday’s event.