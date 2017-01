ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– While many were celebrating the New Year one family was celebrating a new addition just after the clock struck midnight.

Kelly La Fountain welcomed a baby girl named Deshaira, the first baby born in 2017 at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.

Deshaira was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.

The mother says she weighs five pounds 14-ounces and is happy and healthy.

Deshaira is La Fountain’s second child.