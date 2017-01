ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– It looks like a couple of dogs might be the culprits behind a house fire in southeast Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Fire Department put out the blaze late Sunday morning after reports of flames coming from a garage on Florida Street near Gibson and Louisiana.

No one was home, except two dogs which were fortunately able to escape the flames thanks to a doggie door.

Officials say they believe the dogs may have bumped a heater in the garage sparking that blaze.